Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Cut by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $319.51. 706,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.42. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $320.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

