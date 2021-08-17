Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $319.51. The stock had a trading volume of 706,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.42. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

