Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.91.

PSA opened at $318.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $318.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

