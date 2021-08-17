PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $581,866.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

