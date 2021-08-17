Pundi X Price Tops $0.0075 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

