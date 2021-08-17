PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.85

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$3.99. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 335,425 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,516,562.50.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.