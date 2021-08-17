Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Increased by Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Shares of WLTW opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

