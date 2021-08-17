Qcash Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $431.59 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

