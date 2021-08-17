QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Head-To-Head Review

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QCR and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.48 $60.58 million $3.96 12.40 Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.43 $27.83 million $0.92 13.04

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% Old Second Bancorp 27.80% 11.63% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than QCR.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QCR beats Old Second Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

