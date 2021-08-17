QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 559.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

