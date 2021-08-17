QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.66

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIWI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

