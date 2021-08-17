Qtum Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $12.56 or 0.00028093 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $542.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,656,083 coins and its circulating supply is 98,622,280 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.