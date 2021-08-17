QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 360,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

