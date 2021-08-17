QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 315,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

