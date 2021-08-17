Quark Market Cap Reaches $5.66 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Quark has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $893.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,823,378 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

