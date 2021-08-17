QuarkChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.20 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $135.20 million and $16.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

