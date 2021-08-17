Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE QTRH traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,677. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$276.41 million and a P/E ratio of 75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,328.32. Insiders have purchased 171,200 shares of company stock valued at $419,124 in the last ninety days.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

