Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.44. 225,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,677. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.55 million and a PE ratio of 75.94. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,328.32. Insiders bought a total of 171,200 shares of company stock worth $419,124 in the last three months.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

