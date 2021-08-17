Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:QST traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.53. 36,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

