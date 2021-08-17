Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QST. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The stock has a market cap of C$41.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

