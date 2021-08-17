Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CVE:QST traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. 36,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

