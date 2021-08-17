QuickSwap Market Cap Reaches $103.55 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $648.22 or 0.01443532 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $103.55 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

