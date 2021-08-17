Quixant (LON:QXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 3404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.50. The firm has a market cap of £118.28 million and a PE ratio of -54.06.

In related news, insider Francis Small purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.