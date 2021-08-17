Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 1,500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.
