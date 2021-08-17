Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) PT Raised to $19.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

