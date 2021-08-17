Rage Fan One Day Trading Volume Tops $229,646.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $926,521.96 and approximately $229,646.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,917,221 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

