Ragnarok Market Capitalization Achieves $8,357.90 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,357.90 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.