Rai Reflex Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.16 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006702 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $56.76 million and $12.16 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00158281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.33 or 0.99639008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00909233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.49 or 0.06957874 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,845,642 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

