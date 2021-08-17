Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.32 or 0.00600915 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.