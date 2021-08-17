Rally (RLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.93 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Rally has a market capitalization of $120.15 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 228,872,780 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

