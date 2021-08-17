Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s (NASDAQ:RPID) Quiet Period Will End on August 24th

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ (NASDAQ:RPID) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Rapid Micro Biosystems had issued 7,920,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $158,400,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

RPID opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

