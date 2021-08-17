Rathbone Brothers plc Has $35.47 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. 67,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

