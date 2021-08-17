Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.24. 639,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

