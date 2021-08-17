Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 55,482 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 300,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,055,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

