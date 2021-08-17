Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.