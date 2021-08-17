Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

BABA stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.24. 639,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

