Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. 870,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,101,305. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $348.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

