Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.63. 322,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,690. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.64.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

