Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$8.50 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$8.50 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.42. 129,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,317. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,134,886.40. Insiders purchased 38,400 shares of company stock worth $202,320 over the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

