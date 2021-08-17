Raymond James Boosts Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CDR opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

