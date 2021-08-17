Raymond James Downgrades Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) to Market Perform

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. CIBC boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE CERV traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 185,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

