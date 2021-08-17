Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$14.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.34.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.69. 1,118,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.