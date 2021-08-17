Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.28 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,461,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

