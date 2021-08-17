Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.24 Sep 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a sep 21 dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,654. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

