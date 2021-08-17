ReapChain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $361,343.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

