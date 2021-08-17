Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 89bio (ETNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) recently:

8/15/2021 – 89bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – 89bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

7/29/2021 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – 89bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

