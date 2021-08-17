Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) recently:

8/13/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Cocrystal Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. "

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $7,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

