Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL)

8/12/2021 – Impel NeuroPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

8/4/2021 – Impel NeuroPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

7/30/2021 – Impel NeuroPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

7/27/2021 – Impel NeuroPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

7/23/2021 – Impel NeuroPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

IMPL stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. On average, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,424,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

