Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/30/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.
- 7/26/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $204.51 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 1.51.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
