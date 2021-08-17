Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

7/26/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $204.51 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 124.0% in the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

