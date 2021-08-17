Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 11710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXRX. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,309,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.